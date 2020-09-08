“We are excited to welcome Dr. Timothy Miller to our South Country team,” said South Country CEO Leota Lind. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience but even more importantly shares our team’s passion and commitment to serving our members. We are fortunate to have the time to allow our current Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brad Johnson, to work with Dr. Miller. The programs and processes that Dr. Johnson was instrumental in developing will be a solid foundation for Dr. Miller to continue the ongoing work and future initiatives for us.”
Dr. Miller joined the South Country team on July 6, 2020, with the intent to fully transition into the medical director role by October 2020. Dr. Miller, a Doctor of Internal Medicine, has over three decades of clinic and hospital experience, and senior leadership experience with the Aspen and Allina Health Systems.
South Country began the search for a new medical director after Dr. Johnson announced his intent to retire by the end of 2020. Affectionately known as “Dr. Brad” by South Country staff, Dr. Johnson joined South Country in 2014 and has provided strong executive leadership from his extensive health care experience.
“Dr. Miller’s clinical knowledge, vast experience and passion for optimal patient care provides an excellent fit with the mission and vision of South Country,” said Dr. Johnson. “I feel fortunate to be able to turn to Dr. Miller and I am confident South Country has strong medical leadership for the future.”
“Brad and I have worked together for many years, and Brad’s been an important mentor to me in my leadership roles. I’ve had a lot of experience as a provider, but this is my first involvement inside a health plan,” said Dr. Miller. “What strikes me is the extraordinary connection South Country has with the counties and your members. It is so completely unique to me from anything I’ve experienced on the provider side. The culture of your organization is different from anything I’ve worked with before – it really does add value to every member’s life. It is my privilege to join you in that work.”