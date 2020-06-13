Number 10 is the most requested, and for good reason. It’s good and it’s easy to prepare. Yes, it uses canned and boxed goods, making the menu simple and quick to prepare. This meal serves 4.

Menu

Variety lettuce salad

Minnesota Chili (con carne y frijoles) with meat and beans

Corn bread

Fruit mix

Sugar cookies

Salad

2-3 cups various lettuces (red, romaine, etc.) shredded

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon milk

1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Mix the mayonnaise, milk, mustard salt and pepper. Dress the lettuce to your liking.

Minnesota chili

1/2 pound lean ground beef

2 cans (14.5 ounces) pinto beans, drained

1 can (14.5 ounces) tomatoes, petite cut

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon jalapeno pepper, seeded and ribs removed, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

Sriracha sauce to heat up as you desire (optional)

Cook and break up the beef in a skillet over medium heat. As the beef begins to render fat, add the onion and jalapeno to cook and soften.

Add this to a large pot along with the beans, tomato and seasonings. Gently stir well and salt to taste.

Bring the filled pot to a simmer and simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes. Serve hot.

Refrigerate any excess for 2-3 days.

Corn bread

Take the easy way and make up a box of corn bread mix. Bake in a round cake pan and cut the finished bread in to wedges to serve. Be sure to have softened butter on hand.

Fruit mix

Using canned fruit is the easy way to go. Use 1 can each of sliced peaches, sliced pears and sliced pineapple and cut them in to small bite size pieces. Mix them all together. Add some maraschino cherries for color and flavor, if you like.

Sugar cookies

You can buy them fresh from the bakery, or you can make them yourself.

1 cup butter

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

3 cup flour

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

Cream the butter and sugar. Add the eggs, flour and other dry ingredients, and mix well. Shape the dough in to balls any size up to 1 1/2 inches.

Place the balls on a cookie sheet and flatten them by pressing with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar, keeping each apart from the other.

Bake in a 375 degree oven for about 12 minutes until tanned. Cool on a wire rack and store in a covered cookie jar when cold.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

