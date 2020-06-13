Number 10 is the most requested, and for good reason. It’s good and it’s easy to prepare. Yes, it uses canned and boxed goods, making the menu simple and quick to prepare. This meal serves 4.
Menu
Variety lettuce salad
Minnesota Chili (con carne y frijoles) with meat and beans
Corn bread
Fruit mix
Sugar cookies
Salad
2-3 cups various lettuces (red, romaine, etc.) shredded
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon milk
1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Mix the mayonnaise, milk, mustard salt and pepper. Dress the lettuce to your liking.
Minnesota chili
1/2 pound lean ground beef
2 cans (14.5 ounces) pinto beans, drained
1 can (14.5 ounces) tomatoes, petite cut
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon jalapeno pepper, seeded and ribs removed, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoon cumin
2 teaspoons chili powder
Sriracha sauce to heat up as you desire (optional)
Cook and break up the beef in a skillet over medium heat. As the beef begins to render fat, add the onion and jalapeno to cook and soften.
Add this to a large pot along with the beans, tomato and seasonings. Gently stir well and salt to taste.
Bring the filled pot to a simmer and simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes. Serve hot.
Refrigerate any excess for 2-3 days.
Corn bread
Take the easy way and make up a box of corn bread mix. Bake in a round cake pan and cut the finished bread in to wedges to serve. Be sure to have softened butter on hand.
Fruit mix
Using canned fruit is the easy way to go. Use 1 can each of sliced peaches, sliced pears and sliced pineapple and cut them in to small bite size pieces. Mix them all together. Add some maraschino cherries for color and flavor, if you like.
Sugar cookies
You can buy them fresh from the bakery, or you can make them yourself.
1 cup butter
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
3 cup flour
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 teaspoon baking soda
Cream the butter and sugar. Add the eggs, flour and other dry ingredients, and mix well. Shape the dough in to balls any size up to 1 1/2 inches.
Place the balls on a cookie sheet and flatten them by pressing with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar, keeping each apart from the other.
Bake in a 375 degree oven for about 12 minutes until tanned. Cool on a wire rack and store in a covered cookie jar when cold.