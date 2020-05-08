County Highway 7 (39th Avenue) from 18th Street to Bridge Street will be closed for construction starting Monday, May 11. A detour will be posted using 18th Street, 24th Avenue and Bridge Street.
Crews will be constructing the 10th Street extension connection to the highway with a new median opening and turn lanes.
Work is expected to last about two weeks. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction .