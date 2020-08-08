The first thing I see when I sit down at my desk is the bright red poster that reads “Keep Calm and Carry On.” This phrase, originated in England during WWII, keeps me going in my ministry and life.
In 1984 I visited England to visit my sister Heidi who was studying abroad through St. Cloud State in the small north eastern town of Alnwick, England and I fell in love with this place. One of the stops was to a used book store, Barter Books, where the “Keep Calm and Carry On” phenomenon originated.
In late 1939 after the outbreak of WWII, the British Government had three morale boosting posters designed to be displayed across the British Isles during the trying times that lay ahead. The first two posters, ‘Your Courage, Your Cheerfulness, Your Resolution Will Bring Us Victory’ and ‘Freedom is in Peril’ were distributed and hung all over Britain. However, the third and final poster ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ fortunately was never seen. The purpose was to issue it only upon the invasion of Britain by Germany.
It is believed that most of the printed Keep Calm and Carry On posters were destroyed and reduced to a pulp at the end of the war. Although, nearly 60 years later, a bookseller from Barter Books stumbled across a copy hidden among a pile of dusty old books — and the rest is history! So here I am today writing this article while looking at my poster wondering if there has ever been a time in recent history that a message of keeping calm and carrying on has been more relevant?
In Mark 4: 36-40 Jesus and the disciples get into a boat to escape the pressing crowds when “A great windstorm arose and the waves beat into the boat so that the boat was already being swamped. But he (Jesus) was in the stern, asleep on the cushion: and they woke him and said to him “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” He woke up and rebuked the wind and said to the sea, “Peace!” “Be still!” Then the wind ceased, and there was a dead calm. He said to them, “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?”
If Jesus spoke those words today and had a British accent I believe he would have said “keep calm lads, and carry on” “have you still no faith?” Just as the poster was intended to calm England during WWII — these words from Mark invite us to be calm. Sometimes when the problems of the world get overwhelming and the storms in our lives surge — all we can do is be calm — be still and know that God is God. Jesus has the power to calm the raging seas — and he can calm the seas in our lives.
So — Keep Calm and Carry on!