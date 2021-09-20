Steele Country Ducks Unlimited is holding their 49th annual Duck Bash Thursday, September 23 at the Foundation Building in the Steele County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6 p.m., with a choice of smoke chicken breast or smoked country-style pork ribs. Attendees that wear blaze orange or camo are eligible for a chance at a free gun. There is also a pre-event Cash & Blast Giveaway raffle with prizes including guns, electronics, vacations, gift cards and more, for $10 per ticket.
Single tickets are $45, couples $65. Tickets include dinner and a 1 year Ducks Unlimited membership. Sponsor memberships are $300; sponsor couples memberships are $320, and these tickets include dinner, sponsor-level membership, sponsor gift and a $55 Duck Buck Pack. Sponsors will also receive a ticket for the exclusive Sponsor’s Only Gun Raffle for each payment to the event. Tickets are available at www.mndu.org.