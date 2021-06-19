My last article I touched on a deep freeze and now we have been in a heat advisory. Summer has started out with a bang. Therefore, this why we love Minnesota. Changing of the seasons. Hopefully, you have been able to visit River Springs Water Park or Lake Kohlmier beach to cool off. Been nice to be able see people’s faces and get back to normalcy.
Some updates of what government buildings have been up to since my last article. The front lobby and museum at Owatonna City Hall remodel project is finished. Opened the entrance to make it more inviting. We also added new carpet, paint, and LED lighting. It really looks nice, and I commend my staff for all their hard work. Once the weather turned nice, we were able to finish up the trash enclosure at the water park and added a biff enclosure and a memorial bench at the golf course. Dartts Park has new security cameras in both parking lots. My staff completed the dugouts for the We All Play project at Manthey Park and have been busy working on the plumbing portion of the new concession stand. One of the more routine items we do every year is do repairs to the pool before filling it with water. With the nice spring we had we were able to get to this sooner than we normally do. This allowed for a little more time and attention. Most years we are at the mercy of a cooler spring.
Some projects that we are currently working on: We consolidated three of our trash dumpsters into one location at West Hills campus and will be constructing trash enclosures for the remaining three locations we have. So, now we will only have three locations. This will help with some redundancy, appearance and extra wear and tear on our pavement. West Hills Social Commons will be getting some office space remodeled for our Park and Recreation staff with plans to add card access and security cameras to the building.
Other projects that will be completed by the end of the summer. Fire Hall Tower Rehabilitation to alleviate water infiltration into the building, tuck pointing, and structural repair. Morehouse Chalet and our Street maintenance shop will be getting new roofs. Merrill Hall will be getting a new fire panel and device upgrade.
I would like to close with welcoming our newest member to our staff, Walker Nelson.