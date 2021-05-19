Owatonna Middle School announced eight middle school students who are finalists for the Kyle DeKam Leadership Award. They are:
• Blake Davison
• Naomi Delarosa
• Ayoub Farah
• Nora Kath
• Hannah Parrish
• Joey Poole
• Tanner Smith
• Emery Vick
These students have advanced in the Kyle DeKam Leadership Award process. The next step is for them to interview with the KDLA Committee. This committee is comprised of local community, school board and DeKam family members. The winner(s) will be announced at a ceremony that will be held on the last day of school. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this is not open to the public.
The award honors the late middle school principal Kyle DeKam who died July 2012 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2010. DeKam worked in the Owatonna School District for 24 years as a teacher and principal. Before he died, he challenged his family to find a way to give back, leading them to establish the award in his name, which recognizes students who embodied the principles he lived by.
Unlike other awards, candidates for this accolade are nominated by their middle school peers based upon demonstrated leadership. The leadership award is the highest pinnacle award at the middle school, granted to passionate students and leaders who have shown personal responsibility as well as a desire to support other students.
“Last year (the award) took a hiatus, obviously, because of the COVID restrictions, but this year we’re hoping to come back bigger and better,” his wife Jodie DeKam said, adding that his legacy lives on through the award.
Finalists for the award will now accept their nomination and participate in an one-on-one interview with middle school principal Julie Sullivan, so the committee can gather more information about each candidate. The interview process really requires students to take ownership of their nomination.
Final award winners are announced at an end-of-the-year assembly, which will be livestreamed by Owatonna Live. Typically former winners come back and speak at the assembly every year, sharing how their continued leadership skills have led to success in other aspects of their lives.
There are usually one to three final recipients each year. Each winner also gets $200 to donate to a charity of their choice. The other finalists will also be given $50 to donate, thanks to a private donor.