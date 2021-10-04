County Highway 45 (Main Street) from Central Avenue to 1st Avenue NW in the City of Medford will be closed for construction Monday, October 4 until Tuesday, October 5. A detour will be posted using 1st Avenue NW and 3rd St NW.
County Highway 45 (Main Street) from 5th Avenue SE to Central Avenue in the City of Medford will remain closed. A detour for that segment is posted using CH 9, CH 22, and CH 12 (Central Avenue).
The project that is being led by the City of Medford is replacing city water main, constructing a sidewalk, making other minor improvements, and resurfacing the road.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: https://www.co.steele.mn.us/highway/construction_projects.php.