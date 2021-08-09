The West Hills Socials Commons is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit newsletter
The newsletter for August and September has been mailed out and registration for trips has begun.
Trips
Registration for our fall trips have started. If you would like to sign up for a trip, please stop by or give us a call. Below are our highlighted trips.
Mineral Springs Brewery Tour
Raise a glass and celebrate one of our local breweries at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 Mineral Springs has many wonderful beers on tap. Upon arrival, you will get a flight that includes four 5oz beers of your choice. You will also receive a large pour of a beer or seltzer or your choice, which come in pints or 10oz glasses. If you like you will also get a tour of the brewhouse. Cost is $14 and includes a sample flight along with a drink of your choice. Transportation is not included, please meet at 111 N Walnut Ave., Owatonna, MN 55060 at 3 p.m. The tasting will begin at 3:10 p.m.
Great Country Music: Duets, Hits and More!
Colleen Raye, Midwest Rock and Country Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Vandell, and The Wranglers band combine their talents to present some of the best country music of all time! Featuring old and new classics, the duo will showcase the duets and hits you love best — Kenny & Dolly, Loretta & Conway, Johnny & June plus the Everly Brothers, Patsy Cline, Buck Owens and more on Sept. 19!
Transportation is provided. We will meet at the West Hills Social Commons at 1:15 p.m. and will depart at 1:30 p.m. Doors to the concert will open at 2:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at about 5 p.m. Cost is $55 for members or $70 for non-members.
500 Club
Played on Friday July 7, 2021. There were 14 players, four tables with seven rounds each. First place went to Lester Trapp with 3,010 points. Second Place went to Deb Decoux with 2,590 points. Third Place tie went to Betty Mikeworth and Pat Kozak with 2,540 points. Fifth place went to Rosie Limberg with 1,910 points. S.D. was the Fonzie bear winner. Rosie Limberg Made a 10 no Trump Bid.
Owatonna Senior Bowling Highlights
Friday, July 30
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Bill Nelson
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Mike Dettmer 225 (+25)
Game 2: Dennis Branstad 244 (+66); Jerry Drevlow 230 (+29)
Game 3: Marty Speikers 212 (+30)
Series total: Dennis Branstad 571 (+43)
Split Conversions: Mike Dettmer (5-7);
Reuben Ebeling (9-10); Sharon Hassing (3-10)
Monday, Aug. 2
Game 1: Mike Dettmer 247 (+53)
Game 2: Reuben Ebeling 196 (+46);
Dennis Branstad 208 (+37); Jerry Drevlow 235 (+30)
Game 3: Mike Dettmer 247 (+53);
Dave Linders 172 (+39); Jerry Drelow 236 (+29)
Series Total: Mike Dettmer 664 (+82)
Split Conversions: Reuben Ebeling (9-10); Judy Drevlow (5-6);
Arlene Gleason, Dennis Branstad, Judy Johnson,
Jim Harlicker (each 3-10)
Get out of the heat!! Join us at Southpark Lanes for bowling fun!!