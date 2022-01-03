According to the CDC 1 in 44 people is affected with autism. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurologically based developmental condition that seriously affects a person’s communication, socialization, decision-making, and sensory processing skills. Further, those with developmental disorders are seven times more susceptible to encounters with police.
Session #1: Wednesday, January 26, 8 a.m.-noon.
Audience: Autism training for law enforcement and other first responders
Content: Dennis Debbaudt, national expert and author, will deliver innovative tips and best practices for interacting with community members with ASD. He explains how typical manifestations, impulsive behaviors, or failure to respond may be misunderstood with serious consequences. Including tips for recognition, response, interviewing and investigating, this training meets the MN POST Board Learning Objectives and Continuing Education requirements. Course number 05001-0111, 4 Credits
Dennis is a licensed private investigator and author. He has 19 years of experience training law enforcement, first responders, and criminal justice professionals throughout the world. He has been involved in the Maryland’s Police and Correctional Training Commissions autism curriculum, an award-winning training video, and numerous grass-roots training projects. His adult son, Kelly, has autism.
Session #2: Wednesday, January 26, 6:30-8 p.m.
Audience: Autism training for those with ASD, parents/caregivers, teachers, service providers
Content: Mr. Debbaudt offers an interactive, informative event with advice and tips on:
· How to recognize and anticipate high risk contacts with police and other first responders
· Development of a ‘personal’ autism plan
· Disclosure of diagnosis
· What to expect and how to prepare for interactions with police and other first responders
Cost: Trainings are free to the community and are generously funded by the Hormel Foundation
Location: Hormel Historic Home 208 4th Avenue NW Austin, MN
Pre-Registration is required online: www.hormelhistorichome.org Click autism programming tab (note either Session 1: Law Enforcement or Session 2: Caregiver/Community/ASD)