The Blooming Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the Blooming Prairie Servicemen's Club this week as the Business of the Month. Pictured at Manager Jenny Cashman and Assistant Manager Sammi Wencl.
The Servicemen’s Club is located at 210 4th Street NE in Blooming Prairie – right off Hwy 218. The grill runs Tuesday through Saturday with food specials throughout the week, including burger night on Friday. The Liberty room can be reserved for larger gatherings such as breakfasts, class reunions, wedding receptions, graduation parties and more. Follow them on Facebook @BpServicemensClub or give them a call at (507) 583-7884.