OWATONNA — Auditions for The Merlin Players’ “These Shining Lives” will be Sunday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Paradise Center for the Arts. Production dates are February 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29.
This story is based on real life events and inspired by the actions of women in the 1920’s. It tells the largely forgotten story of the “Radium Girls.” Catherine Donohue and her coworkers worked in factories painting glow in the dark dials on watches. Later they were diagnosed with severe radiation poisoning. This ultimately triumphant story is a celebration of the grit and determination of these women as they take on a corporation who is trying to desert them.
Artistic Director Julianna Skluzacek needs 4-6 women, ages 18-50’s and 2-3 men, ages 20-60’s. Audition packets are available at the Paradise during business hours.