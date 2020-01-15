Registration for Trips and Programs is Now Open!
• Hearing Aid Cleaning from Beltone on Tuesday, Jan. 21. This program is free. Call 507-444-4280 to RSVP by Jan. 17.
• Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Directive on Tuesday, Jan. 28. This program is free. RSVP by Jan. 24.
• Estate Planing on Tuesday, Feb. 11. This program is free. RSVP by Feb. 6.
• FlyOver America and Sea Life at Mall of America on Thursday, Feb. 20, Cost is $40 for Adult Leisure Pusuits members or $55 for non-members. RSVP by Feb. 14.
Tax Appointments
Local AARP volunteers will be at West Hills Social Commons from Feb. 11 through April 14 (Tuesdays and Thursdays) to complete federal and Minnesota tax returns. Call 507-444-4280 to schedule an appointment.
Bunco
Bunco is now at WHSC! Upcoming dates include:
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Monday, Feb. 10
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. There were 25 players, 7 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Dennis King with 4,290 points. Second Place went to Bernie Malacha with 3,320 points. Third Place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,240 points. Fourth Place went to Annie Matzke with 3,120 points. Fifth place went to Doug Ingvaldson with 3,100 points. Sixth Place when to Deb DeCoux with 3,090 points. Seventh Place went to Ann Ruehling with 3,000 points. Dennis King made a 10 Diamond bid. Deb DeCoux made a 10 No Trump bid.
Also, the Crystal Castle Big Board grand totals for the 2019 4th Quarter are in. An overall Smokin’ Bismark First Place Prize goes to Bob Hardcopf. Smokin’ Bismark First Place honorable mention goes to Betty Mikeworth. An overall Smokin’ Bismark Second Place Prize goes to Dennis King. Second Place Smokin’ Bismark honorable mentions, in rank order, go to Deb DeCoux, Ann Ruehling, Jerry Czarnowski, and Jerry Czarnowski (again.) An overall Smokin’ Bismark Third Place Prize goes to Bob Hardcopf. Third Place Smokin’ Bismark honorable mention goes to Deb DeCoux.
An on-going Howling Wolves congratulations continues to go to Roger Milbrath who, since March 31, 2017 (115 weeks), holds the prestigious All Time High Wholly Mammoth Award with a fantastic high score of 4,650. The closest to him was Bob Hardcopf with a score of 4,540. Prior to March 31st, Harlan Holzerland’s score remains as the all time high. Harland has been registered into retired 500 Happy Trails Hall of Fame with a score of 5,860.
“500” is played on Fridays from 8:40 a.m. to around 11:15 a.m. at West Hills Social Commons (formerly SeniorPlace.) Some players come as early as 8 a.m. to practice. The weekly cash pay backs and player donated treats, as well as the end-of-quarter prizes to the top three players, add to the fun. A total quarterly payback to the players was $125. All of this for a small fee of 50 cents to play. There is room for a maximum of the first 32 players who arrive before 8:40 a.m.
Over the course of this 12 week quarter, there was a total of 250 participants providing an average attendance of 20 players with a high of 25 and a low of 18 players. Fonzie Bear Awards were also acquired by some players.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
The upcoming books are:
Jan. 27- “ A Man Called Peter” by Cathrine Marshall
Feb. 24- “Beartown” by Fedrick Backmann
March 16- “Cape Ann” by Faith Sullivan
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Jan, 10, 2020
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Rod Fletcher
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Greg Louis 246 (+75); Tom Eichten 194 (+35)
Game 2: Paula Burshem 249 (+67); Greg Louis 203 (+32); Delores Boyer 181 (+26)
Game 3: Greg Posch 187 (+40)
Series High: Greg Louis 638 (+125)
Split Conversions: Delores Boyer (5-7); Paula Burshem (3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
High games: Judy Drevlow 193 +40, Chuck Newgard 180 +25, Greg Louis 245 +72, Rod Fletcher 234 +45, Kathy Gordon 169 +56, Norma Louis 145 +34, Rueben Ebeling 188 +31, Murry Srock 268 +72, Jim Wolesky 179 +44, Sharon Allard 162 +25 and Pat Jierle 134 +35
Split Conversions: Pat Jierle 7=8=10, Chuck Newgard 5-6, Rueben Ebeling 5-10, Myland Vroman 5-10, Denny Johnson 5-7 and 3-10 twice and Earl Wheeler 5-7
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Greg Louis and Murry Srock tied and Judy Drevlow got 3rd
2nd game: Kathy Gordon, Rod Fletcher and Jim Wolesky
3rd game: Rueben Ebeling, Janice Walker and Judy Harlicker and Chuck Newgard tied for 3rd
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome. If you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room, participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
There were enough players this week to play our usual full round of seven games. First place honors went to Marvin Maas, who went undefeated, earning a perfect score of 847! Second and third places went to Wayne Camilli (824) and Diane Kaplan (820). Marvin’s 24 hand--high hand of the day--no doubt helped him take first place. Sharon Hassing also had a nice hand of 20 points.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric Anderson or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11AM – 2PM and 4PM – 7PM at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10AM – 4PM. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.