Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Morning high of 21F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.