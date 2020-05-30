How many of you are like me when you approach Owatonna from the north on I-35 and pass what I always called ‘The Rhoades Corner’? Occupying that corner just south of Medford was the big white two-story house of Dusty and Ruth Rhoades and their family of 11 children. Dusty had his shop on the same property.
The year 1972 was a momentous one in Dusty’s political life. That was the first year he ran for county commissioner and it marked the start of a 20-year career in county politics. Another awesome fact is that Dusty served those 20 years with PERFECT attendance at county board meetings. When I interviewed Dusty in 1992, he said, “I’m really proud of that record. The only meeting I missed was when I attended a meeting in Rochester regarding the abolishment of Region 9. My fellow commissioners passed a motion to let me go so I’d have an excused absence.”
How did all this begin? Dusty told me, “Well, I quit breeding cows and was planning to run my own shop full time. I knew that I’d have a little more time on my hands. Charlie Baker was going to retire from the county board and frankly, the job interested me. I knew a lot of people and felt I could do well in an election. I guess my wife’s uncle, Hiram Johnson, thought so too. He told me that if I filed, he’d pay the filing fee. So, I did. That’s how it all started.”
Dusty never ran unopposed for the office in all 20 years. The first time around there were four other candidates in the primary including Jennie Wetzel, Bea Natzel, Don Peterson and Don Evans. Dusty was victorious in the primary and went on to defeat Bea Natzel in the general election. “I never had a time when I could just sit back and relax,” Dusty said. “I always had an opponent.” Others who challenged him to re-election included Art Slinger and Denny Dunkirk and Jerry Peterson. Peterson replaced Rhoades as District 3 commissioner when he retired.
Biggest campaigner
“I always let my record of attendance and voting on the issues be my biggest campaigner,” Rhoades told me. I remember that during one campaign I had seven of my 11 kids out banging doors for me. That was when the district not only included the east part of town, but Merton, Owatonna and Clinton Falls townships as well. We really worked hard that first time around.”
Issues Dusty remembered
Issues that Dusty remembered as being controversial and time-consuming included JD 2 and the lateral off it at Beaver Lake. The Cedarview Nursing Home addition and remodeling of the courthouse took a lot of Dusty’s time, as did other building projects such as the Law Enforcement Center, the Community Center on the fairgrounds, the addition to the county annex to be used to house public health nursing and the new county shop. The operation of the new county landfill was also a challenge to the county board according to Dusty.
First commissioners Dusty served with
The first commissioners Dusty served with included Jim Gaveske, Bob “Bunny” Jurgensen, Harland Radel and Tom Peterson. Others he served with during the years included Dick Day, Doug Raygor, Jim Karaus, Les Oeltjunbruns, L. Dean Christenson, Howard Heckes and Tom Shea.
Larry Haberman was the first County Coordinator on board during Dusty’s tenure. He later retired and the job was asumed by Dave Severson.
Dusty’s real name
In my last interview I had to ask Dusty what his real name was. He answered, “Leo Raymon. Dad’s name was Leo so I was eventually called Ray. Dad picked up the nickname ‘Dusty’ for no other reason than that there were a lot of dusty roads in the county, and it was a catchy name. I inherited the nickname from him.”
A county board trademark
Dusty’s pipe became his trademark. In fact, no smoking policy, adopted by the county board was probably one of his biggest personal challenges. That pipe was a good companion during board meetings. At a retirement reception Dusty was presented with an asbestos coat as it recalled Dusty’s sport coat catching on fire during a county board meeting. He had stepped out of the meeting to have a smoke. Afterwards, he put the pipe in his sport coat pocket with a few live coals still burning.
I can remember Dusty buying a Mercury that I had leased from Jim Dombrosky. He changed the fuel burned in the car from gasoline to L.P.gas.
Cancelations
Here are the latest cancelations or re-schedules I have learned about: The 7 at 7 concert series in Central Park will not start until July 2. Downtown Thursdays will be held on July 2 and August 6. The 2020 Minnesota State Fair has been canceled. The Steele County ADA ‘Breakfast on the Farm’ has been canceled for this year. Two events at the Historical Society have been re-scheduled for later. The annual Gus’ Station Car Show and Fundraiser has been re-scheduled for Saturday, September 19 and the SCHS Extravaganza has been re-scheduled for Sunday, September 20. The OHS Marching Band competition season is canceled and the planned trip to
Jeff Kath Memorial Scholarship awarded
This year’s Jeff Kath Memorial Maifest has been canceled. However, there was money in the memorial account to offer a $5,000 scholarship to a 2020 grad named Charity Jackson. Charity is active as a leader in NHS, SHOC, Mock Trial and Knowledge Bowl. Maifest will be held again in 2021
LTO announces 2020-2021 season
The Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the 2020-2021 season with the following entertaining performances: Fall 2020: Cat’s Cradle by Leslie Sands Oct. 9-11 & 16-18, directed by Jon Terrill and tech direction by Mary Butler Frazer. Holiday, 2020: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, December 3-6 & 10-13, directed by Bev Cashman and tech direction by Kathy Purdie. Winter, 2021: Clue: On Stage based on screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, Feb. 12-14 & 19-21, directed by Zackery Knapton and tech direction by Sandee Hardy Hagen. Spring, 2021: Something Rotten!, book by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O’Farrell, music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, April 22-25 & 29-May 2, directed by Jeffrey Jackson and tech direction by Kathy Purdie; Summer, 2021: Frumpled Fairy Tales, by William Springer, July 16-18 & 23-25, directed by Sarah Friesen.
Great fishing memories
The photo included with this column of me, Len Schreiber and my grandsons, Sean and Justin Hale, taken quite a number of years ago reflected a successful night of Walleye fishing on Lake Miltona in Alexandria when we experienced what Schreiber called, ‘A feeding walleye frenzy’. Nothing rates better than fishing with one’s sons or grandsons. (Son Steve was along and taking the photo.)
As long as I’m writing about fishing, I’m going to take the liberty of writing an encore of a column I wrote years ago entitled ‘Fishing Cedar Lake Northerns the Klemmer Way’. Fishing on Cedar Lake near Faribault with my father-in-law, Bill Klemmer, ranked at the top of my list of enjoyments in my life.
One of my most cherished fishing memories didn’t include a 14-hour drive into Canada. It was less than a half-hour as Bill and I would travel to Cedar Lake to spend a weekend in his fishing shack. Bill loved still-fishing for Northern Pike and he did it his own special way.
Our fishing headquarters included a ‘shack’ that was located near the entrance to West Lake. It truly was a ‘shack’ which included a cluttered front porch and a room that included two beds and a sink. There were no toilet facilities other than a wasp-filled outhouse. When we first opened the doors, one could hear the mice skittering to their favorite hiding place. Co-owner of the shack was Bill’s close friend, Ken Cruikshank.
We brought enough food with us to last through the weekend. Preparation of our meals took place on an electric hot plate.
After we loaded up, we proceeded to Nagel’s Bait Shop on the road to the lake. We would stock up on large chub and sucker minnows which we kept alive in a crudely made screened bait box that we put in the water off shore. Bill’s way of fishing Northern Pike wasn’t by trolling artificial plugs, but by still fishing with a large minnow dropped to the bottom of the lake. Some of the minnows were so big they bent one’s fishing rod! To get to our shack we had to drive through a farmer’s yard, past Mickey Iverson’s cabin where we waved a cheery “hello” and down a crude pathway to the lake shore. We always feared that a heavy rain would make the road down to the lakeshore impassable to get back up, but it never happened.
A wooden boat would be waiting for us, pulled up on the shore in front of our shack. We didn’t waste much time before getting out on the lake. We stored our food in the refrigerator and loaded our fishing tackle and minnows in the boat. The boat was powered by a 1-0 hp Johnson motor. We didn’t need much speed as our favorite fishing spot was located just across the channel. It was located below a bluff. Bill called it ‘Hunts’ probably after the family that lived in the house on top of the bluff. As we approached, Bill would carefully have me maneuver the boat to the perfect location in about 12 to ‘15 feet of water.
Our fishing rig included fabric line, a large hook and a slip bobber. Prior to baiting our hooks, we’d drop a lead weight to the bottom and then pull it up about a foot. We’d set the slip knot on the line and we were ready to go. I’d reach into the minnow pail, pulling out a huge sucker, hooked it through the back, and lowered it to my selected depth. I was fishing Northerns the Klemmer way.
Landing the big one
So, the waiting game began. When a pike first took the bait, the bobber would be pulled under water. “Don’t set the hook yet…you’ll just pull the bait out of his mouth,” Bill would say. “You have to wait for the bobber to come up to the top again and then the fish will turn the bait around and grab it. The bobber will sink again and when it goes out of sight, that’s when you set the hook. What a thrill when I could feel the weight of a pike at the end of my line. Even then we practiced catch and release, but we often brought a few home which Bill would fillet and my wife and her mother would fry. They were delicious!
Once in awhile one of us would catch a dogfish. This is a rough fish that provided a fantastic fight. In all of the times we fished Cedar Lake, Bill or I never caught a walleye, although there are those that say they are in there. It’s been decades since I’ve fished Cedar Lake. I’d love to return to that old fishing hole and just for old time’s sake, and fish Northerns the Klemmer way!
Gifts to the public schools
The Owatonna Public School Board recently accepted the following gifts: $250 from Richard and Carol Slieter for negative meal account balances and 165 books from Steele County Toys for Tots for elementary student’s literacy program.
Following twins
In a recent column I mentioned the large number of twins that started kindergarten in Owatonna in 2001 and wondered what they were doing now. I received a couple of updates from proud parents of those twins. Janae and Jenessa Jorgenson, twin daughters of the Neal Jorgenson’s was one set of twins starting school that year. Janae is in Guam teaching health and physical ed. (Janae is at home for a couple of months). Janessa teaches history and math in Mansfield, Ohio.
Another set of twins starting school that year were Martin and Maureen Gleason, twins of Ken and Vickie Gleason. Martin graduated from the Air Force Academy with a BS in Aeronautical Engineering with a focus on Propulson. He is presently a 1st Lt. in the Air Force and earned his pilot wings in January, 2020. He is currently flying the T-38 Talon and using it to learn the basics of fighter maneuvering.
Maureen was accepted in the U of M Guthrie Acting Program where she trained in a classical acting conservatory. This brought her to London where she trained with Shakespeare’s Globe and it was here that she found her true passion for the arts. She realized she was more into the anthropological and experimental aspect of the arts rather than the classic actor training she started with. Shed then moved to Berlin, Germany, where she is finishing her Master of Fine Arts degree at Arthaus Berlin, an international training and research center for theatre and performance makers.
Commencement
student speakers
Selected students who will be speaking at OHS commencement next weekend include Joseph Bruggemeier, Elise Sande and Hamdia Idow. Incidentally there will be no parking available for those wishing to watch the outdoor ceremonies. The event will be broadcast live on Owatonna Live, KRFO AM and KOWZ FM.
Birthdays
Vera Beers observed her 99th birthday last Tuesday, May 26. Cards and notes: 165 24th Pl. N.W., Owatonna Mn, 55060.
Happy birthday to Evelyn Hammer who will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 2. Her address for cards is 1925 Greenwood Dr.
Joke of the week
Wife: “Did I get fat during the quarantine?” Husband: “You weren’t really skinny to begin with”. Time of death, 11:00 p.m. Cause: Covid.