The farmer’s market is open and stalls are filled with fresh cucumbers. They’re just right for pickling; young and tender with soft seeds.
Here is my recipe for fresh refrigerator pickles. Be sure the jars, lids, and tools are sterilized (this is important).
Some clean, sterilized jars (the recipe makes about a quart of pickles)
3 cups cucumber slices (about 1/8 inches thick)
1/2 cup vinegar, preferably white distilled
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
4-6 peppercorns, crushed
1 teaspoon celery seeds
1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 cup sliced red onion (optional)
Mix the vinegar, salt, sugar, pepper, celery and garlic together in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to fully dissolve the sugar.
Fill the jars with cucumber slices. Pour the hot vinegar mix over the cucumbers, leaving about a half inch air space. Wipe the jar rim with a clean towel. Attach the sterilized tops and tighten the lid.
Let the jars cool before storing them in the refrigerator. Allow about a week for the pickles to cure, then enjoy!