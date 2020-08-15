The farmer’s market is open and stalls are filled with fresh cucumbers. They’re just right for pickling; young and tender with soft seeds.

Here is my recipe for fresh refrigerator pickles. Be sure the jars, lids, and tools are sterilized (this is important).

Some clean, sterilized jars (the recipe makes about a quart of pickles)

3 cups cucumber slices (about 1/8 inches thick)

1/2 cup vinegar, preferably white distilled

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup sugar

4-6 peppercorns, crushed

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 cup sliced red onion (optional)

Mix the vinegar, salt, sugar, pepper, celery and garlic together in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to fully dissolve the sugar.

Fill the jars with cucumber slices. Pour the hot vinegar mix over the cucumbers, leaving about a half inch air space. Wipe the jar rim with a clean towel. Attach the sterilized tops and tighten the lid.

Let the jars cool before storing them in the refrigerator. Allow about a week for the pickles to cure, then enjoy!

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

