My primary purpose was not only to please God but to please Bob in the horrendous, agonizing state that he was in, but it was just about impossible for me to do that most of the time. I therefore relied completely on almighty God, who was and is my strong “high tower” and “deliverer”. There is a scripture printed on a pass-it-on card with a cute white bear cub that’s perched in a coffee cup. He has a little smile on his face as if to proclaim “Grin and bear it!” The encouraging scripture is, “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.” (I Corinthians 13:7-8) I repeated these life-giving words over and over again, especially when Bob displayed the perceptions of a two-year-old.
But sometimes it’s the little things that go wrong in life that can cause problems and we find that we need to desperately pray about them. The saying, “It’s the little foxes that spoil the vine” is most certainly true in my case, for I’m the type of person who likes “all my ducks in a row.” In the past I had the natural tendency to grumble and complain if any of them were “out of order.” For example, if I drop something on the floor, I have to pick it up. The only problem with that is now my body automatically shoots forth arthritic pain from the waist up, and that pain is the main reason why I grumble. If I’m not careful, it can set my mood and ruin the whole day, especially if other insignificant things also go wrong. Now when I drop something, I just pick it up and don’t say anything, pain or no pain. I keep my mouth shut, zip the lip, and maintain a good attitude; with God’s help, of course.
Grumbling and complaining are sins. Remember that this kind of evil kept God’s people, the Israelites, out of the Promised Land, the good land that flowed with “milk and honey”, the land of abundant blessings (Deuteronomy 1:34-36). Therefore, we all need to guard our minds, hearts, and mouths from grumbling because “he who keeps his mouth and his tongue keeps himself out of trouble” (Proverbs 21:23). Philippians 2:14,16 says, “Do all things without grumbling or disputing, that you may prove yourself to be blameless and innocent... holding fast the word of life...”
Now ponder over this: Since God has his eyes upon the sparrow, don’t you suppose he also has his eyes upon you? Grumbling and complaining are the worms of Satan, and are as devastating as a swarm of army worms marching across fields of grain, eating and destroying good crops as they go. Allowing every complaint or discouraging thought that comes to mind remain and grow there is like desiring to plant a vegetable garden but allowing poisonous and worthless weeds to grow there instead. And do you know what you will reap? A harvest of discouragement! Who needs it? None of us do!