Last week I wrote about the naming and inclusion of “Grandpa’s Acres” and “Echo Heights” into the city. This week, notes about the “Mann Addition”. I learned of this from Evelyn Mann, back in the early 90’s. At the time I had no idea there was a “Mann Addition” in the city and it was truly thrilling to visit with Evelyn and hear her tell of this 15-acre tract of land bounded by Mineral Springs Road on the north and Ridge Road on the south with 10th Avenue N.E. and 11th Avenue N.E. running parallel through it.
Evelyn’s father, Charles O. Mann, bought the land in 1904. He had returned to Owatonna after living a few years in St. Peter, Minn. He remodeled his home in Owatonna in 1910. The home still stands today after a number of remodels over the years. I am not sure where this home stands. At the time there were two barns, a silo, a corn crib, chicken house, carriage house, a windmill, a milk house and several other buildings.
The land that eventually became known as the Mann Addition was farmed by Evelyn’s father. He had a herd of Jersey and Guernsey cows along with other livestock and the land also boasted a large fruit orchard. One of Owatonna’s first dairies was operated by Evelyn’s father. He called it the “Elmshade Dairy” because of the Elm trees on the property. The dairy served the people in and around Owatonna. The dairy included one horse and a red delivery wagon. Milk was put into five- gallon cans. Charles would drive his horse downtown and housewives who wanted milk would come out of their homes with their containers. The milk was measured and transferred to the customers. Eventually a milk house was built and the milk was bottled in glass bottles.
Remember the cream that formed on the top of those bottles? Effie Mann worked alongside her husband and churned the cream into butter and also made cottage cheese. When pasteurization became a requirement, Mann decided to close the dairy.
Charles Mann died in 1954 and Effie Mann died in 1956. The city of Owatonna was growing and in 1954 the land was surveyed and platted and Elmshade dairy became the Mann addition. The Mann Addition was the property of the family from 1904 to 1978.
In an earlier interview, Evelyn said her father was a progressive man. She said, “He was bothered by the fact his property was inside the city limits but didn’t have fire protection, sewer, water and electricity. He was always looking for improvements. I can remember that he was so proud of the watering cups that were installed in the barn for the cows…the kind that filled the cup with water when the cow’s nose hit the tripper.
The Mann family
Charles Mann and Effie Hunter met at an oyster stew supper at Rice Lake Church and were married in February of 1897. Evelyn was one of four children in the family. Both she and her sister, Mildred, taught math at both the senior high and junior high. Their sister Leora got married and farmed with her husband. Their brother, Orville, began a banking career at First National Bank in Owatonna and was later transferred to Missoula, Montana.
Besides teaching in Owatonna. Evelyn also taught in New Ulm. Owatonna’s Charlie Herrmann along with John and Audrey Holland were among her students. Evelyn graduated from OHS in 1924 and retired from teaching in 1973.
A memorable game
Owatonna’s Corky Ebeling was coach of the Grandpa Al’s/Coors men’s fast pitch softball team in 1992 when the team scored 55 runs in a single game! It was against Interlach Decorating of Burnsville and the team chalked up 54 hits and 24 home runs in a single game that went only five innings, but lasted two hours. At the time, Corky said, “I’ve never experienced anything like it in my coaching career! We had scored only one run after the first inning, so the 55 runs were actually scored in four innings.” That weekend the team headed to the National ASA tournament over Labor Day in Burlington, North Carolina.
Scot Davis to coach in South Carolina
Former OHS wrestling coach Scot Davis is now heading for Indian Land, South Carolina where he will serve as head wrestling coach. This will mark his 42nd year as a head high school coach and his 48th year in coaching wrestling (42 HS, 1 college, 5 Jr. High). Heading into this coming season his record is 1176-203-4. This will be his sixth high school coaching job since Owatonna when he retired in 2011. “All of these experiences have been interesting and I’ve seen some beautiful parts of the country I may have never seen,” Davis told me. “Coaching in the deep south will be a new experience for me.” The Indian Land High School is located in a suburb of Charlotte, NC. They have won the State Team Title in Class 3A the past two years. This year they will move up to the larger schools in Class 4A.
Davis wants to hire an assistant coach. The school has a full-time PE teaching position available as well as one in Special Ed. Davis said, “If there is a young coach out there with the necessary credentials, please contact me. The hope is for this coach to move into the head coaching job when I retire.”
Mary Davis to be inducted in National Wrestling Hall of Fame
Scot Davis’s wife, Mary Davis, is one of the inductees in this year’s National Wrestling Hall of Fame. The induction will take place on September 13 at the Holiday Inn in Austin. Mary is recognized as an ‘unsung hero’ for the instrumental success of her husband’s wrestling program. Long-time Owatonna Junior High Wrestling Coach Larry Hovden said, “Mary Davis has proven to be the ‘best of the best’ with the sport of wrestling and is a great selection to enter the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.” Locally in 1995 Mary was honored by the Owatonna Wrestling Association with the OWA Service Award in 1995 and in 1999 she was selected as Wrestling USA Magazine’s “National Coaches Wife of the Year.”
Carothers kids
I was visiting on the phone with Ron Carothers who gave me an update on the Carothers kids. Lynn, who played a heck of a game of golf in high school and college is now back in the Twin Cities and is teaching in elementary school in St. Paul. Lynn worked in the golf industry in Bandon, Oregon for many years. She is a certified pro golfer. Foot surgeries have now put a limit on her golf game.
David Carothers, who was a great hockey player for OHS is now the head girl’s hockey coach in Buffalo. He also works for a CAT dealer selling machinery. David’s girls team is scheduled to play Owatonna this next season.
Rypka farm was a Republican headquarters
The upcoming election brought to my mind when the Jerry Rypka farm was a Steele County headquarters for many Republican candidates who were seeking re-election. One of those I remember most was Al Quie who served not only as a Representative in Congress but as Governor of Minnesota. The Rypka farm was the first stop for Quie whenever he arrived in Steele County to conduct his ‘Quie Caravan’. Jerry and Dorothy Rypka have passed away but I remember Jerry telling me how he became acquainted with a close friend of Quie. The first time he became associated with the Congressman was in 1957. “Harry Wenger was chair of a Republican fundraiser being held at the Monterey Ballroom. Al was a state senator at the time. That was the first time I met him and the very next day he called and asked me if I would serve on his committee. That’s how it all started”
I always knew that I could track down Quie when he came to Steele County by calling the Rypka farm. They would arrange for me to come to the farm to interview him or to have him stop at the radio station. He always appreciated being on the air with me.
I can remember when Quie caused quite a stir by Democrats when he made a pre-election night appearance at the McKinley School PTA. I was president of the PTA at the time. The phone calls began coming to my home and to the home of school principal Elmer Reseland from county Democrats. Both Elmer and I were nervous wrecks by the time the meeting was to be held. We could visualize demonstrations outside the school doors. As it turned out, nothing to worry about. Quie never mentioned the upcoming election and the night was enjoyable for all. Mary and I and the family enjoyed hosting Congressman Quie and wife Gretchen for dinner at our home that night.
Other campaign visitors
The Rypka farm was well known, not only for his dairy herd but also for Jerry’s political affiliation. “Wheelock Whitney stopped by when he was campaigning for governor,” Rypka told me. “Elmer L. Anderson made several stops here.”
An emphatic “No!” came from Rypka when I asked him whether any Democratic candidates had stopped by, although Rypka’s band played at the Monterey in the late 40’s for a fundraising event for Hubert Humphrey.
I can remember when Hubert Humphrey made a stop at our radio station for an interview. When we stopped out of the studio, staunch Republican Bernice Sorenson was waiting for me in my office. Humphrey apparently recognized her and shook her hand. “You’re such a nice person, it’s too bad you aren’t a Democrat,” he said. Sorenson answered with her hearty laugh, but the comment did little to sway her political allegiance.
Did you know? The Jerry Rypka family donated a Gazebo to the Steele County Historical Society in memory of Jerry.
A medical era
Dr. Carol Winter and husband Dr. Kirk Dornfeld have retired and left the Owatonna Clinic and hospital after nearly 32 years practicing medicine in Owatonna. They have now moved up north. They noted to me in an e-mail, “It has been a privilege and an honor to be able to care for the people and families in Owatonna and surrounding communities.” Thanks to you both for excellent care for all of us!
Thanks from the fair
The Steele County Fair Board and Directors and staff thanks all of those that attending the Fair Food Fest last weekend. All in all, 6143 cars were greeted by board members and volunteers as they traveled through the Food Fest Trail.
The Kitchen
On Wednesday, August 19, Linda Escobedo treated customers of The Kitchen restaurant to a free piece of cake celebrating 45 years of her ownership of the restaurant. The year 2012 marked the 50th year in business by the restaurant. Its history is interesting.
The restaurant first opened as Ev’s Kitchen in 1962 by Chuck and Ev Green. They ran the restaurant until 1975 when their daughter, Mary Krippner bought it. She re-named it “The Kitchen”. Mary also tried to re-name the restaurant to “Cedar Avenue Eatery”, but Mary said the name just never took. She said, “Some people just couldn’t accept the change and continued to call the restaurant by its former name. You’ll notice the building sign on North Cedar consists of both names.
There were a handful of other owners of the restaurant prior to 1962 including Ken Johnson, Dennis Minneham and Don Chambers. Linda Escobedo and her sister Barb bought the restaurant from Mary Krippner and Linda eventually bought out Barb.
The building that houses the Kitchen has quite a history. It was originally a stable for horses used by Alexander Lumber. Ford tractors were sold there at one time. It was a second hand store for a time, and a Studebaker garage owned by Gisle Johnson and Mason Bus Lines used the garage which sits behind the restaurant for it hearse. The building was also the site of an Edsel dealership owned by Guel Pegg. His brother, John Pegg, ran the Ford dealership further north.
An auto dealer of the past
Any of you remember Guthier Motors in Owatonna? It was run by Charlie Guthier, who was the father of Lloyd Guthier. The dealership was located on East Vine next to the bowling alley, which is now the Elks Club. Guthier Motors sold Nash cars.
SCHS spelling bee
Spelling competitions are loved by all. The Steele County Historical Society announces an Old-Fashioned Spelling Bee to take place on Thursday, September 10th beginning at 1:00 on the patio at the History Center. This free event is a supplemental program to the Country School exhibit. Register your team of three by calling the Historical Society at 451-1420. Teams may consist of men, women, children and teens of any age and any combination. Children should be 5th grade or older to compete. The teams of three will compete against one another until one grand speller remains.
Joke of the week
A new and easy test for the horror of Covid 19 is doing the rounds and it’s simple, quick and positive (or negative if you see what I mean). Take a glass and pour a good amount of your favorite wine into it; then see if you can smell it. If you can, then you are halfway there. Then drink it. If you can taste it, then it is reasonable to assume you are currently free of the virus because the loss of the sense of smell and taste is a common symptom. I tested myself seven times last night and was virus free every time, thank goodness. I will have to test myself again today because I have developed a throbbing headache which can also be one of the symptoms. I’ll report my results later.