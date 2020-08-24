Technico, Inc. has announced the promotion of three individuals at its Modern Metal Products Division (MMP) in Owatonna.
Effective immediately, David C. Pfieffer, formerly the General Manager at MMP, will assume the position of Vice President of Technico with general oversight responsibilities at MMP and emphasis on strategic, long-term growth projects. In November of last year, Dave celebrated 50 years of service at MMP. He has been General Manager since 2000.
Shawn Pfieffer, formerly the Manager of Operations, ascends to the position of General Manager with responsibility for all tactical and strategic aspects of the Division. Shawn joined MMP in 1989 after graduating from Mankato State University. He’s held various positions throughout the MMP facility and has been chiefly responsible for managing the production floor and advancing the company’s production capabilities. Concurrently, he’s been directly responsible for managing the relationships with several of MMP’s key customers.
Dean Braget joined MMP just last year after a successful career in print production and graphic arts with various companies in Southern Minnesota. He now ascends to the position of Manager of Operations at MMP.
“All companies need to be re-evaluating the ‘way forward’ in these times of Covid-19. These personnel moves are part of a larger strategy to respond to our current challenges and to pursue new directions and opportunities”, said Robert Chambers, President of Technico.