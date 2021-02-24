The Minnesota School Boards Association has set Feb. 22-26 as Minnesota School Board Recognition Week to build awareness and understanding of the vital function elected school board members play in the community. Owatonna Public Schools is joining other public school districts from across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Week to honor local board members for their commitment to Owatonna and its students.
Minnesota school board members are chosen by their communities through election or appointment to manage local schools. These volunteer leaders are responsible for overseeing budgets, formulating school district policy, approving curriculum, maintaining school facilities, and adhering to state and federal education law. Legal concerns and the complexities of school finance, including budgeting and taxation, require them to spend many hours in board training programs and personal study to enhance their understanding of these issues.
Owatonna Public Schools wishes to recognize its school board whose commitment and civic responsibility make local control of public schools in the community possible: Mark Sebring, Lori Weisenburger, Jolayne Mohs, Eric Schuster, Deborah Bandel, Nikki Gieseke and Tim Jensen.