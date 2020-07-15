The Mower County Fair Board is disappointed to announce that the 2020 Mower County Fair will not be held. The board has made every effort to hold the 2020 fair, however with concern for public health and the constraints put in place, it is not possible to hold an event as large as the Mower County Fair. The fair board recognizes the importance of the county fair for participants, fair goers, and vendors, as well as the unique agricultural education and experience many people only get at the county fair.
Furthermore, the fair board knows and values the time and dedication that hundreds of Mower County youth have invested in projects, both livestock and non-livestock, with the intention of bringing their project to the fair. For those reasons and more, the fair board made every effort and held out hope that the 2020 Mower County Fair could be held.
On July 12, the board convened. After considering many factors including the governor’s executive order, current COVID 19 trends and the outlook for the near future, and of course public health, the decision was made to cancel the 2020 Mower County Fair. The board will work with Mower County 4H to provide them the space needed to allow members the opportunity to show their projects and have them judged in a format that is allowed.
The Mower County Fair Board and staff would like to thank all those that have expressed support for the fair. The board will start planning for a bigger and better 2021 Mower County Fair!