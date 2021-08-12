Today in History - Aug. 12

Workmen prepare to take down the letter “D” in the famed “Hollywood” sign, the last one to be removed from the sign that has stood in the Hollywood Hills overlooking Los Angeles for 55 years, on Aug. 12, 1978. The old sign, made from telephone poles and plywood, had gradually succumbed to high winds and dry rot and is to be replaced with a new one. The new sign is being financed by several fund raising projects. The Mulholland Highway sign is shown in the foreground. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)