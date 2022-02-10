The deadline to register for the annual Harris Music Contest is February 15.

Harris Music Contest is open to any non-professional young musician living or studying in the Minnesota counties of Freeborn, Mower or Steele or the Iowa counties of Mitchell or Worth.

Instruments invited: piano, strings, wood winds, brass, and mallet percussion

Age divisions, on day of contest:

Beginners: age 6-8

Intermediate: age 9-11

Junior: age 12-14

Senior: age 15-18

Music competition: March 5, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Time frame subject to change due to number of participants.)

Total prize pool potential: $3,200

Rules and entry forms available at www.hormelhistorichome.org

Questions? 507-433-4243 or piano@hormelhistorichome.org

Hormel Historic Home

208 4th Ave. NW

Austin, MN 55912

This contest and all musical programming at the Hormel Historic Home is made possible by the generous support of MarySue Hormel Harris

