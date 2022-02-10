Hormel Historic Home’s Harris Music Contest registration deadline approaching Feb 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Emma Grush plays the piano in the 2020 Harris Music Contest. Emma Stanley performs in the 2020 Harris Music Contest. (Photos courtesy of the Harris Music Contest) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The deadline to register for the annual Harris Music Contest is February 15.Harris Music Contest is open to any non-professional young musician living or studying in the Minnesota counties of Freeborn, Mower or Steele or the Iowa counties of Mitchell or Worth.Instruments invited: piano, strings, wood winds, brass, and mallet percussionAge divisions, on day of contest:Beginners: age 6-8Intermediate: age 9-11Junior: age 12-14Senior: age 15-18Music competition: March 5, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Time frame subject to change due to number of participants.)Total prize pool potential: $3,200Rules and entry forms available at www.hormelhistorichome.orgQuestions? 507-433-4243 or piano@hormelhistorichome.orgHormel Historic Home208 4th Ave. NWAustin, MN 55912This contest and all musical programming at the Hormel Historic Home is made possible by the generous support of MarySue Hormel Harris Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former Northridge youth pastor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct Sex offender charged with threatening to kill victim's family Dairy Queen closed during internal investigation Hiller announces summer plans to retire from OPD Paul Luther Peterson Upcoming Events Feb 10 History of Wenger Corporation Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10 Izaak Walton League meeting Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10 Heritage Quilt Guild Thu, Feb 10, 2022 Feb 11 Blithe Spirits Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 12 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Feb 12, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices