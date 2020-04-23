OWATONNA — Please be aware that guidelines must be strictly adhered to, and guidelines may change at any time. Opening golf courses is an exemption to the stay at home order. The Brooktree Golf Course website (brooktreegolfcourse.com) will have the most current guidelines.
All golfers must have a tee time. Individual players and twosomes must call for a tee time. Other tee times are available online or by telephone at 774-7123 and there are no walk-in tee times. Guests must arrive 10 minutes prior to the tee time. All payments must be made by credit card.
The clubhouse is closed. Food and beverage is available for pick-up by calling 774-7130. No outside food or beverage is allowed. Coolers are not available nor allowed on the course. Restroom facilities are portable restrooms.
Practice safe physical distancing, 6 feet apart at all times, before, during and after play. Intentional and deliberate failure to abide by any of these rules is subject to expulsion from the grounds without a refund.
Walking or single rider carts only. (Two in a cart is only allowed for immediate family members.) Carts will be sanitized after each use. There are sanitizing wipes available to players who want extra care in sanitizing the carts. It is recommended golfers bring their own antibacterial wipes for use before, during and after playing. Sharing of clubs is not allowed.
Do not touch, adjust or remove flag sticks or hole liners. Cups are modified to restrict golf balls from going fully into the hole. Leave the pin in at all times. If the ball crosses the cup or hits the flagstick, it’s considered holed, if it stops within 3 feet. Gimmies are encouraged.
All bunker rakes have been removed. Bunkers are considered ground under repair. Play it as it lies or without penalty drop the ball outside the bunker without penalty. Ball washers have been removed. Scorecards, pencils, water coolers, towels and seed bottles have been removed.
Golfers are responsible for their own trash. Small garbage baskets have been removed. Some large trash receptacles are placed around the course and clubhouse.
Season passes and payment plans are available by calling the clubhouse or the Parks & Recreation office. Special opening daily rates are $30 for 18 holes and a cart or $20 for 9 holes and a cart. Walking rates are $10 for 9-holes and $18 for 18 –holes. Tee times and check-in is required.