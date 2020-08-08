It was Vince Lombardi who said, “Individual commitment to a group effort – that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilization work.”
This nation’s history
The Minneapolis protesters became criminals the minute the marching and the shouts of peaceful protests turned into the breaking of windows, the looting of stores and the vandalizing of properties.
This nation is littered with isolated events of violence, but violence has never been the norm.
“The Boston Tea Party” was the first major act of defiance toward Great Britain. It informed the British that the colonists, though British citizens, refused to face taxation without representation and that the colonists would not take tyranny sitting down. This event informed the British that the folk across the Atlantic would fight for their independence.
This nation has become great because its citizens recognized the importance of cooperation and teamwork. This nation has become great because the majority of its citizens knew that if they were going to achieve anything, it could only be done by working together.
This nation has become great because the vast majority of its citizens are law-abiding.
This was demonstrated fluently by the achievements of folk during the Second World War — by the efforts of people like Rosie the Riveter.
This nation’s racism
There’s no denying the fact that there is a culture of “white supremacy” in the United States. Prejudice by Caucasians toward other skin colors exists in every hamlet, village, town and city. Sad but horribly true, it even permeates Christianity…that society which calls its adherents to live by “loving one another”.
Let’s say you see a video of a group of teenagers throwing garbage at a Black person. And then, when she stared at them, they gave her the finger. If you spotted your 14-year old son in the video, what would you say or do?
After showing him the video I would ask, “Were you a member of that gang or were you an innocent bystander caught in the video?”
After hearing him state that he was an innocent bystander, I would seek to have him clarify his thoughts regarding the incident. Knowing full well the culture of teenagers, I would not ask, “Why didn’t you say something to those guys?” I think, however, I would have had the courage and maturity to say, “After they left, I hope you and your friends attempted to clean up the garbage.” In addition, I might have said, “I hope you and your friends attempted to apologize to the woman abused by those racists.”
When we talk of racism we need to face the word “self-interest”. When we face it, we are forced to ask, “Are we putting our own personal interests ahead of the needs and rights of others?” If “self-interest” is predominant in our attitudes and actions, we will never become team-players…nor, a great nation.
Signing off…
Henry Ford said, “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.”
“You are the owners of this country…act like it.” Ross Perrot