ANNIVERSARY: Dillemuth 60th

Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.