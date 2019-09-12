OWATONNA — Jack and Marilyn Dillemuth were married on Sept. 12, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Church. Happy 60th anniversary, Jack and Marilyn.
ANNIVERSARY: Dillemuth 60th
