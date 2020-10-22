Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its holiday production of “A Tuna Christmas.”
It’s Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest. In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipsey’s production of A Christmas Carol is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. Many colorful Tuna denizens join in the holiday fun!
Bev Cashman is the director and Kathy Purdie the technical director.
The cast includes Terry Duncan as Arles and more, Ron Hager as Thurston and more, Hank Bell as Jody/Stanley, Kathy Durand as Bertha and more, and Gail Thompson as Dixie and more.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 13. This play is rated PG13.
Online tickets will be available to the public at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org on Nov. 21, their Remote Box Office at Tri M Graphics will be open Nov. 21, and the LTO Box Office opens Nov. 30. Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students.
“A Tuna Christmas” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.