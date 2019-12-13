WASECA — The first few layers of snow has fallen and the clocks have been set back an hour. It’s dark when people wake up in the mornings and when they get done with work in the evenings. Not to mention the cold temperatures that make them want to crawl under a blanket and sit by the fireplace.
But the Department of Health and Human Services says that adults should complete at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity a week, or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity aerobic activity. And that includes the chilly months.
“It can be especially difficult during the winter to stay healthy and motivated to exercise, but it’s vital to our overall health to make exercise a regular part of our routines,” says Marty Herrmann, M.D., Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca medical director.
Try these tips to stay motivated:
• Find a friend.
Working out with a friend will not only keep one accountable, but also it can make a workout more enjoyable. Sign up for indoor classes and teams, such as salsa dancing, bowling or racquetball.
• Dress appropriately.
Those who like to run or work out outside during the winter months should consider investing in quality workout gear. This includes warm socks, gloves, hats and insulated pants. Tennis shoes must also have good traction.
• Choose different workouts.
Completing the same workout day after day can become mundane. Focusing on cardio one day, legs the next and abs after, for example, can help keep the workouts interesting. Other good workout activities include skating, skiing, snowboarding, sledding, snowshoeing and winter hikes — all activities that can’t be enjoyed other times of the year.
• Stay home.
Good workouts can also be done from the comfort of ones own home with treadmills or elliptical machines. Free weights, resistance bands and a yoga mat are affordable pieces of fitness equipment that can also be included in an at-home gym, or one can simply look upHIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts online to do in the living room.
“Also, every minute counts when it comes to exercise. If you can’t fit a full 30-minute run or walk in, just go for as long as you can. If it’s too cold to exercise outside, try walking or running up and down your stairs inside for a few minutes,” says Herrmann. “The key is to maintain regular exercise.”