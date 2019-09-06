Have you ever been rubbing your neck or shoulders and noticed how tight your muscles feel? As you try to loosen those muscles up, you hit an especially sore and maybe painful spot. That may be a knot in the muscle, also known as a myofascial trigger point.
When our muscles contract, the muscle fibers shorten, and when they relax the fibers get longer. A knot, or myofascial trigger point, develops when the muscle fiber becomes overly sensitive and shortened and is not able to lengthen and relax. It compresses the blood supply and nerves around the muscle fiber, not allowing fresh blood flow to the area to bring in oxygen and nutrients to help calm down the tightened muscle fiber. Therefore, the muscle fiber stays contracted and tight, and when you push on that spot or try to stretch the muscle, it feels sensitive and possibly painful.
Why does a trigger point develop? Many things can lead to the development of a trigger point. If you experience an injury, your muscles may tighten up as a protective response, leading to development of a trigger point. Certain quick movements can also lead to muscle knots. Staying in one posture or position for too long, like sitting hunched over at a desk all day or gripping items for extended periods of time, can also lead to trigger points. Illness and stress can also contribute to the development of sore muscles.
So, how do we relieve that muscle tension and pain? Oftentimes, putting pressure on the sore spots for a minute or two helps to loosen them up, improving the blood flow to the muscle and sending a signal from the brain to the muscle fibers to relax. Another method of treatment is dry needling. This is done by a licensed practitioner, typically a physical therapist. A very fine needle is inserted deep into the trigger point of the muscle. You may feel a deep ache and occasional muscle twitches as the needle finds those especially tense areas of muscle. Dry needling increases the blood supply to that area of muscle, bringing in oxygen and nutrients; additionally, it helps provide overall muscle relaxation.
What is the result? Dry needling gets to the source of the muscle soreness more directly than simply putting pressure on muscles with hands or massage tools. It is usually used along with manual therapy (stretching and deep pressure to the muscle helps it relax) and exercise. It increases available movement in the muscles and joints near the trigger points and decreases pain and tightness.
Finally, how does dry needling differ from acupuncture? Both techniques involve the use of fine needles inserted into specific points in the body. Dry needling releases muscle tension and its associated pain. Acupuncture, while it has similar effects, also helps the body in its overall ability to relieve that tension and pain.