The period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Owatonna Public Schools began on July 28, 2020 and will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2020.
On Nov. 3, 2020, three members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four years each. Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 515 West Bridge Street, Owatonna. The filing fee for this office is $2.
A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election. The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2020.
For more information, please visit the school district website: www.isd761.org or call 507-444-8610.