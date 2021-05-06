MetroNet has donated $5,000 for Hops for Habitat, a yearly beer sampling fundraiser for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity that is scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Four Season Centre.
"We're excited to be the title sponsor for Hops for Habitat. MetroNet is growing in town and our company is all about giving back to communities. The money is going to a great cause to help these two families have a better opportunity for their futures," said MetroNet's Marketing Manager Albert Brand.
Hops for Habitat will feature more than 20 locally owned and statewide breweries, live music from Owatonna native Travis Thamert and a food truck from Evan's Eatery.
"This donation is really kicking off the event in the right direction. We all believe this year's Hops for Habitat will be even bigger and with a sense of urgency as both homes are going up at the same time and every dollar counts, especially with the skyrocketing cost of construction materials. All of us from Hops for Habitat and Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity are very grateful for MetroNet's generosity," said Hops for Habitat volunteer Curt Orchard.
Two Rivers Habitat is currently building two new homes along Linn and Mosher Avenues in Owatonna.
Tickets can be purchased at tworivershabitat.org. Volunteers are also needed to host the event. A digital sign-up calendar has been set up on the Hops for Habitat section.