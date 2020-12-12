Many scriptures from God’s holy word and even short, simple prayers helped me to not “walk like a turkey,” but to rise up and to “soar like a mighty eagle,” so high above the deep valley of storms, stresses and sorrows. For Almighty God supernaturally lifts his children up under his wings like a mighty soaring eagle, their spirit united with his spirit.
“Jesus, help me!” I desperately cried out to the Lord. And Jesus heard my short, three-word prayer in my midnight hour of overwhelming frustration. I was trying to get Bob dressed after his shower, but he seemed so tired and exhausted that he just laid down on the bed with his pajama top only half on. As I was trying to pull and prop him back up so I could finish dressing him, I kept saying over and over again, “Bob, you have to sit up so I can finish dressing you!” But he just looked at me with a dazed, unknowing kind of look, and I wondered if he was having a stroke, or worse. That’s when Jesus heard my frantic call. Bob suddenly sat straight up and let me finish dressing him.
After getting Bob comfortably settled down in bed, I realized that I can do nothing without Almighty God, especially when I’m way over my head with these horrific problems. I am nothing without God.
Suddenly these two verses from my second Long Song, “The Anointed Lighthouse,” came to my mind: little lamb, God will surely hold and carry you through trials and tests; forget not, forget not his words of grace, his words of truth, and his words of peace. Peace, be still! He will calm the dark storm that is raging in your heart. Speak it forth, speak it forth now in Jesus’ name, now in Jesus’ name, now in Jesus’ name!
Therefore, I’m leaning on him and his powerful, changing word! I realized that God would take care of all of our problems if you only call on him first for help and direction. For Jesus, our sovereign God and creator of the entire universe and everything in it, is willing and more than able to “move the mountains” and “destroy the yokes” of his beloved children. Yes, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13). But I must call on him at all times. I simply cannot do my life alone. Now this is one of the most profound scriptures that I have totally relied on and firmly stood upon during the past five years. By singing and speaking it over and over again, I most certainly know that I can do all that Christ calls me to do!
However, one must realize that speaking anything and everything that comes in to ones mind during a storm is like a person running foolishly down a railroad track when a train is coming full speed ahead, even when the divine horn of the written word, the holy bible, is blowing to warn them of the danger. Instead, speak a powerful, relevant word of God to the dangerous situation and call upon the Lord Jesus for his help.
So I say to you readers, I say to myself: Don’t wilt like a cut flower when trials, troubles, tests, and a few tears come your way. Instead, be bold, be strong, and rejoice in the Lord! Trust God and patiently rest in his strong arms of love as he acts in his own way, in his own time and in his own season. Therefore, speak and believe the might, power-packed words of the Lord over a person or a situation, and in God’s perfect time and season the troubled sea will be victoriously parted.
Christians, never stay down, never fear and never give up! But rise up and soar like a mighty eagle toward the goal of eternal life. Press on!