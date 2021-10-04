The Blooming Prairie 2021 Homecoming court finished off their homecoming week with a pep rally at the elementary school and a special visit to a local nursing home on Friday.
Seniors Sam Skillestad and Isabelle Sunde were named the homecoming king and queen during coronation the previous weekend.
Following the traditional end-of-the-week pep rally, the court journeyed over to Prairie Manor to bring Awesome Blossom spirit to the local residents, waving at them through their windows.
The homecoming week ended on a high note with the Awesome Blossoms football team securing another shutout game.
Photos courtesy of Kelly LaMotte