The South Central College Faribault Campus and North Mankato Campus Foundations have awarded a total of approximately $456,000 in scholarships thus far for the 2020 — 21 academic year, with an additional $80,000 still available.
Each year, SCC’s Campus Foundations accept scholarship applications over two time periods. The priority deadline to apply for first round scholarships was March 6, 2020. Those who have not yet applied for scholarships may still do so during SCC’s second round scholarship application period, which runs through June 30. Students who applied in the first round will also automatically be considered for the $80,000 in second round scholarships.
Scholarships are based on a wide variety of criteria with awards announced prior to fall semester, which starts on August 24, 2020. Current and incoming SCC students are encouraged to aply by June 30 at www.southcentral.edu/scholarships.