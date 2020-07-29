The monthly membership meeting of the Owatonna RC Modelers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the Robert and Corinne Reul Memorial Field, located at 4546 S.W. 43rd Ave., Owatonna.
The topics of discussion will be the results of the Sled-Works Aero-Tow event and rescheduling the 2nd Fun Fly at the field. There will also be discussion on the upcoming Midwest 3D Fest starting Aug. 20-23.
Anyone interested in aviation and R/C aircraft (fixed wing, helicopters or gliders) is welcome to attend club meetings and to stop at the field to observe flying activities anytime the gate is open. The public can watch members fly various types of aircraft and if weather and time permits they can take a test flight with instruction using a “buddy box”.
Dates for all scheduled events are shown on the Owatonna RC Modelers web site-www.owatonna-rc-modelers.com/calendar/default.html and there is no cost to spectators.
The Owatonna RC Modelers Club is a “Gold” AMA Leader Club for 2020.