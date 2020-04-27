County Highway (CH) 13 from NE 19th Avenue to Ibsen Ave along the Steele County and Rice County Line in Medford, Merton, Richland, and Walcott Townships will be closed to thru traffic for construction starting Monday, April 27. A detour will be posted using CH 13, CH 12, County Road 161, and CH 32.
Construction crews will be replacing culverts and making drainage improvements. The highway will be closed to all traffic at culvert locations, but will be open to local traffic up to either side of the culverts.
Construction is expected to be completed by June to prepare the highway for an upcoming project to reclaim existing pavement and resurface it later this summer. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction .