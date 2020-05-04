May is an incredible month of change for the planet Venus. Venus is the only bright planet in the early evening sky, until Mercury joins it for the last two weeks of the month. In the morning sky, the trio of Mars, Saturn and Jupiter continue to shine in the same general area as last month.
The extremely bright yellow planet Venus starts the month shining like a beacon one-third of the way up in the western sky at a half hour after sunset. It doesn’t set until almost midnight.
By mid-May, at a half hour after sunset, Venus will only be two-thirds as high in the sky as it was at the start of the month. By month’s end, Venus can no longer be seen because it is so close to the glare of the setting Sun.
The orange-yellow small planet Mercury can be seen near Venus very low in the western sky about 30-45 minutes after sunset from May 20- 24. After that the two planets separate with Venus moving lower and Mercury moving higher. Mercury will be easiest to spot using binoculars.
In the south-southeast morning sky, an hour before sunrise, reddish Mars is to the left of the constellation Capricornus while Saturn and Jupiter are to the right of the constellation. Yellowish Saturn is to the left of the nearby but much brighter Jupiter.
May Sky Events
• May 12: In the south-southeast morning sky, an hour before sunrise, the Moon, Saturn and Jupiter form a triangle, with the Moon directly below Jupiter.
• May 13-15: In the south-southeast morning sky, an hour before sunrise, on the 13th and 14th, the Moon is between reddish Mars on its left and Saturn on its right, with bright Jupiter to the right of Saturn. On the 15th, the Moon is to the left and slightly below Mars.
• May 20-24: In the west-northwest evening sky at 30-45 minutes after sunset, Venus and Mercury are very close together. On the 20th and 21st, orange-yellowish Mercury is below bright Venus. On the 22nd and 23rd, Mercury is above and to the left of Venus. On the 24th, Mercury is between the very thin crescent Moon and Venus.
Contact Leon Dibble, president of the Steele County Astronomical Society, at leondneln@gmail.com to learn more.