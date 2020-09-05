The last time I wrote this article, I was happy to pass along that we were able to hold many programs that we usually do during the summer. Due to safety and sanitation measures put into place that follow the federal, state and CDC guidelines, these programs probably did not look like many of the programs in the past. Safety plans were written up for all individual programs, staff trained on these plans, safety and cleaning supplies distributed, and pods established for many programs. This did often affect the program structure, deliverables, and other aspects of the summer programs. Well, the time of change will continue this fall as well. Youth football will be offered, but we will be playing flag football with no equipment. Youth volleyball will be outside and be concentrating on skills and drills. There are some changes in adult programs as well, but at least we can offer something!
Adult Recreation
Adult fall kickball and softball registration has been open for some time, so let us know if you would like to still get a team in. Fall kickball season will start the week of Sept. 14 and fall softball season will start the week of Sept. 21.
Youth Recreation
Fall Recreation registration began on Aug. 20. We will be offering a volleyball and football program. We are excited to have the varsity staff and players for football and volleyball helping with the coaching of the programs this year. We are planning on still trying to hold a more traditional youth fall sports for volleyball and football in the spring 2021, if guidelines allow us to at that time. For Learn to skate hockey/U6/U8, we will be making a final decision on Fall/Winter Session 1 by Oct. 1 and will communicate plan at that time and when registration would begin. Not available for registration currently. Below you will find information for these programs.
Youth Volleyball
We will be offering a new volleyball for grades 1 and 2. Each week the participants will focus on different volleyball skills. The sessions are from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Brown Park on Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10.
3rd thru 6th grade volleyball is a fun introduction to volleyball by learning the skills of volleyball with a practice/scrimmage once a week for four weeks. 3/4 grades are from 10:20 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. and 5/6 grades are at noon to 1:15 p.m. at Brown Park on Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10.
Youth Football
Youth 1st and 2nd Mini Husky Football is back. This program focuses each week on different football skills followed by games such as flicker ball, interception, and many others. No football equipment required and a T-shirt is included with the fee. A couple changes this year include participants being split in pods of ten prior to the start of the program and offering two sessions with a max of 50 per session from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. or 10:40 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. at OHS Practice Football Field on Sept. 12,19,26, and October 3.
3rd and 4th grade Mighty Huskies Flag Football is a fun introduction to football. Learn the skills of football with a practice/flag football scrimmage twice a week on Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. No football equipment required. Mouth guard required and cleats are optional. Flags will be provided. Teams will be separate 3rd and 4th grade teams. Teams will be put in pods of 24 with 2 coaches. This will start the week of Sept. 14 thru week of Oct. 5.
5th and 6th grade Junior Huskies Flag Football is a fun advanced skill/drills of football. Learn the skills of football with a practice/flag football scrimmage on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. No football equipment required. Mouth guard required and cleats are optional. Flags will be provided. Teams will be put in pods of 24 with 2 coaches. Starts week of Sept. 14 thru week of Oct. 5. We are planning on still trying to hold a more traditional youth fall sports for volleyball and football in the spring 2021, if guidelines allow us to at that time. For Learn to skate hockey/U6/U8, we will be making a final decision on Fall/Winter Session 1 by Oct. 1 and will communicate plan at that time and when registration would begin. Not available for registration currently.
As we continue to offer programs these are with safety and health precautions put in place. If you would like more information on these additional precautions to the program, due to COVID-19, you can go to our website and click on the particular program that you are interested in and there will be a detailed safety plan about the program. You also receive an email about the programs safety plan once you register for the program.
Other Park and Rec Activities
The popular park passport program is back this fall. The park passport program is an initiative of the Owatonna Park and Recreation to promote healthy lifestyle choices. The program encourages families and individuals to explore our parks and trails and exercise by walking the mapped trails. The four-week program from Sept. 23 to Oct. 21 is free. Get started by printing your passport off our park and recreation website www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation . Then visit the parks listed and look for the reflective yellow or white signs. Once you find the sign check the back for the word on the back and record it on your passport in the appropriate box to revel the message. Turn your completed passport in by Oct. 26 to qualify for a random drawing for prizes. Please continue to stay safe and healthy this fall season!