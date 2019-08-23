Grand Champion
Bryan Christjansen- Kolsch
Second Place
Bryan Christjansen- Munich Helles
Third Place
Jon Hilstad- Blonde Ale
Tim Pelton -California Common
Kolsch (4 beers)
1. Bryan Christjansen- Kolsch
2. Tim Pelton- Kolsch
3. Jon Hilstad — Kolsch
Cream/Blonde Ales (3 beers)
1.Jon Hilstad- Blonde Ale
2. Jon Hilstad — Blonde Ale
3. Dom Wondra, Nate Oland, Ken Deason — Cream Ale
Light British Ales (2 beers)
1. Jon Hilstad — Best Bitter
2. Matt Kottke — British Golden Ale
Light Irish/Scottish Ales (3 beers)
1. Jon Hilstad- Irish Ale
2. Tim Pelton — Scottish Ale
3. Matt Kottke- Irish Red
Mixed Light Ale/Lagers (3 entries)
1. Tim Hunst — Berliner Weiss
2. D.B. Cooper — Cucumber Lager
3. Belgian Pale Ale
Bock/Alt (3 beers)
1. Bryan Christjansen — Munich Belles
2. Dom Wondra, Nate Oland, Ken Deason-Alt
3. Tim Pelton -Dunkles Bock
Mixed Fruit Ales #1 (3 beers)
1. Peter Cook — Sour Cherry Porter
2. Bob Schmidt- Pineapple IP A
3. Bob Schmidt- Pineapple IP A
Mixed Fruit Ales #2 (4 beers)
1. Peter Cook- Peach Sour Wild Ale
2. Tim Hunst- Mango Blonde
3. Bob Schmidt- Pineapple Marshmallow IPA
American Ales (3 beers)
1. Tim Pelton — California Common
2. Titn Pelton- Amber Ale
3. Peter Cook — American Pale Ale
American IPA’s (4 beers)
1. Bart Bahe- NE IPA
2. Jason Jones — Am IPA
3. Matt Kottke — Am IPA
Mixed Non-Traditional (3 entries)
1. Chris Swanson — Graff Saison
2. Tim Hunst — Gruit
3. Corey Rogge- Apple Cherry Cider
Strong Ales (3 beers)
1. Gary Muchow — BDSA
2. Bob Schmidt — American Strong Ale
3. Bryan Christjansen — Wee Heavy
Strong Stout/Porter (3 beers)
1. Bob Schtnidt — Bourbon Porter
2. Jon Hilstad — Bourbon Porter
3. D.B. Cooper — Imperial Stout
This year there were a total of 46 entries and 14 brewers or brewing teams
Label Contest
1. Bart Bahr — Bazooka
2. Tim Hunst — Peach Blond Ale
3. Tim Hunst — I am Gruit
( 4 entries)