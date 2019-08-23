Grand Champion

Bryan Christjansen- Kolsch

Second Place

Bryan Christjansen- Munich Helles

Third Place

Jon Hilstad- Blonde Ale

Tim Pelton -California Common

Kolsch (4 beers)

1. Bryan Christjansen- Kolsch

2. Tim Pelton- Kolsch

3. Jon Hilstad — Kolsch

Cream/Blonde Ales (3 beers)

1.Jon Hilstad- Blonde Ale

2. Jon Hilstad — Blonde Ale

3. Dom Wondra, Nate Oland, Ken Deason — Cream Ale

Light British Ales (2 beers)

1. Jon Hilstad — Best Bitter

2. Matt Kottke — British Golden Ale

Light Irish/Scottish Ales (3 beers)

1. Jon Hilstad- Irish Ale

2. Tim Pelton — Scottish Ale

3. Matt Kottke- Irish Red

Mixed Light Ale/Lagers (3 entries)

1. Tim Hunst — Berliner Weiss

2. D.B. Cooper — Cucumber Lager

3. Belgian Pale Ale

Bock/Alt (3 beers)

1. Bryan Christjansen — Munich Belles

2. Dom Wondra, Nate Oland, Ken Deason-Alt

3. Tim Pelton -Dunkles Bock

Mixed Fruit Ales #1 (3 beers)

1. Peter Cook — Sour Cherry Porter

2. Bob Schmidt- Pineapple IP A

3. Bob Schmidt- Pineapple IP A

Mixed Fruit Ales #2 (4 beers)

1. Peter Cook- Peach Sour Wild Ale

2. Tim Hunst- Mango Blonde

3. Bob Schmidt- Pineapple Marshmallow IPA

American Ales (3 beers)

1. Tim Pelton — California Common

2. Titn Pelton- Amber Ale

3. Peter Cook — American Pale Ale

American IPA’s (4 beers)

1. Bart Bahe- NE IPA

2. Jason Jones — Am IPA

3. Matt Kottke — Am IPA

Mixed Non-Traditional (3 entries)

1. Chris Swanson — Graff Saison

2. Tim Hunst — Gruit

3. Corey Rogge- Apple Cherry Cider

Strong Ales (3 beers)

1. Gary Muchow — BDSA

2. Bob Schmidt — American Strong Ale

3. Bryan Christjansen — Wee Heavy

Strong Stout/Porter (3 beers)

1. Bob Schtnidt — Bourbon Porter

2. Jon Hilstad — Bourbon Porter

3. D.B. Cooper — Imperial Stout

This year there were a total of 46 entries and 14 brewers or brewing teams

Label Contest

1. Bart Bahr — Bazooka

2. Tim Hunst — Peach Blond Ale

3. Tim Hunst — I am Gruit

( 4 entries)

