OWATONNA — In response to the COVID-19 crisis the Owatonna Foundation office will be closed until further notice. However, the receipt, and administration, of scholarships and grants will go on as usual. Applicants are asked to please mail in their applications to PO Box 462, Owatonna.
The next scholarship deadline is April 10 for traditional scholarships for 2020 graduating seniors. For complete information and applications please visit their website.
The next grants deadline is May 1. Complete information and grant applications are available on our website at: www.owatonnafoundation.org
For questions, or to talk to Executive Director, Laura Resler about either scholarships or grants, please call 455-2995 or 456-7738. “In light of the COVID 19 pandemic, the world changes almost daily for all of us. While we need to close our office we will still welcome scholarship and grant applications. It is how we serve the community and we look forward to helping our students and local non-profits with their projects and aspirations. Anyone considering a scholarship or grant is encouraged to call me with their ideas or questions.” said Foundation Executive Director, Laura Resler.
The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 62nd year of serving the Owatonna community, provides capital grants in Owatonna and its environs.The Foundation was established in 1958 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has invested more than $12 million dollars in grants to Owatonna projects and annually awards $30,000 in scholarships for both traditional and non-traditional students.
For more information about the Owatonna Foundation, please visit their website at: www.owatonnafoundation.org, or call their office at 455-2995.