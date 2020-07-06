Honest-1 Auto Care auto repair franchise is opening in Owatonna in the former Hometown Motors location on South Oak Avenue.
Owners Troy Garris and Rod Salaysay are excited to be part of the Owatonna community.
“The Honest-1 family friendly concept made them an easy choice. Being customer centered with a commitment to to service with integrity sets Honest-1 apart from the competition, said Garris. “In addition, their ongoing training and support is critical in today’s ever changing automotive service industry. Once I decided on Honest-1, the next decision was where to locate in Owatonna. Being able to open in a long established location like Hometown Motors made our location decision simple”.
Honest-1 Auto Care centers are designed to be family friendly with upscale features like tiled lobbies with leather easy chairs and couches, internet work stations with free WiFi, complimentary beverages, large screen TVs, children play areas secured by a low wall, tiled and upscale restrooms, and extremely clean work areas. During the COVID-19 crisis some Honest-1 amenities may be temporarily unavailable.
With every service the customer enjoys:
• Full service auto repair on all makes and models of vehicles
• Three-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty
• ESA Certified ECO-friendly Auto Care working to protect our environment
• Free local shuttle service or loaner vehicles
• Open service commitment, which means we explain every step of the process before we start any work, and stand behind it with our 100% satisfaction guarantee
• Free 12-month roadside assistance on service over $25