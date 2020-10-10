These days we are lucky to have an abundance of fresh and frozen vegetables year round. When preparing vegetables for your meals, consider these simple additions along with butter.
Butter goes naturally with any vegetable. Use the unsalted kind so you can salt to your taste later. It is also important not to overcook the vegetables! This list can also be enjoyed without cooking, particularly as a salad. Just skip the butter.
These recipes are based on twelve ounces of the vegetable, fresh or frozen.
Green Peas
2 tablespoons roasted red pepper and 1 tablespoon butter. Mix and heat.
Zucchini
Thinly sliced and sauteed with 2 tablespoons butter, then sprinkled with grated Parmesan.
Broccoli
Broccoli goes naturally with garlic and butter. Simply saute them together.
Carrots
Cook the carrot coins with 2 tablespoons butter and 1-2 tablespoons fresh ginger.
Asparagus
Simply add melted butter.
Spinach
Add a splash of cider vinegar along with 2 tablespoons of butter as you heat it up.
Beets
Mix cooked or canned sliced beets with 2 tablespoons of butter and 2 tablespoons brown sugar or maple syrup. Heat to serve.
Nothing brings out the flavor of a vegetable better than butter!