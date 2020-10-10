These days we are lucky to have an abundance of fresh and frozen vegetables year round. When preparing vegetables for your meals, consider these simple additions along with butter.

Butter goes naturally with any vegetable. Use the unsalted kind so you can salt to your taste later. It is also important not to overcook the vegetables! This list can also be enjoyed without cooking, particularly as a salad. Just skip the butter.

These recipes are based on twelve ounces of the vegetable, fresh or frozen.

Green Peas

2 tablespoons roasted red pepper and 1 tablespoon butter. Mix and heat.

Zucchini

Thinly sliced and sauteed with 2 tablespoons butter, then sprinkled with grated Parmesan.

Broccoli

Broccoli goes naturally with garlic and butter. Simply saute them together.

Carrots

Cook the carrot coins with 2 tablespoons butter and 1-2 tablespoons fresh ginger.

Asparagus

Simply add melted butter.

Spinach

Add a splash of cider vinegar along with 2 tablespoons of butter as you heat it up.

Beets

Mix cooked or canned sliced beets with 2 tablespoons of butter and 2 tablespoons brown sugar or maple syrup. Heat to serve.

Nothing brings out the flavor of a vegetable better than butter!

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

