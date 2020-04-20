Beth A. Fondell joined Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA) on April 13 as the Director of Finance and Accounting & Chief Financial Officer. She replaces John Winter who is retiring from SMMPA after thirteen years with the Agency.
Prior to joining SMMPA, Fondell served as CFO and Director of Financial and Administrative Services at Owatonna Public Utilities (OPU) since 2011. In addition to overseeing all financial operations for the utility, she led the project to successfully replace the organization’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.
Prior to joining OPU, she served as served as Vice President of Finance and Facilities at Riverland Community College in Austin, MN and as Regional Audit Coordinator for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.
Fondell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Minnesota State University – Mankato and is a Certified Public Accountant.
“We are delighted to welcome Beth to our team and thank John for his thirteen years of service to the Agency,” says SMMPA Chief Executive Officer Dave Geschwind. “Beth has an excellent background, a great understanding of the utility industry, and she knows our organization well. We look forward to her financial leadership in helping SMMPA and its municipal utility members meet the needs of their customers.”