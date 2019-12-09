CliftonLarsonAllen makes a gift to the Owatonna Foundation

OWATONNA — CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) recently made a donation of $2500 to the Owatonna Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to CLA for their ongoing support. Their commitment helps us to continue the Foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation, and education.” said Foundation Executive Director, Laura Resler. The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 61st year of serving the Owatonna community, provides capital grants in Owatonna and its environs.
The Foundation was established in 1957 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has committed more than 12 million dollars in grants to Owatonna projects and annually awards $30,000 in scholarships for both traditional and non-traditional students.
For more information about the Owatonna Foundation, please visit their website at: www.owatonnafoundation.org, or call their office at 455-2995.