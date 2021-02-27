The vegetarians have been complaining to me that my recipes are usually meat based, so this is a dish I often enjoy that should meet their expectations.
BC Mixed Up
1 cup broccoli florets
1 cup cauliflower florets
1-2 teaspoons garlic, minced
1 tablespoon red onion, chopped
2 tablespoons margarine
1/2 teaspoon smoky paprika
Salt to taste
Steam (or boil) the broccoli and florets, but not too much; keep them crisp. In a sauce pan, soften the onion with the garlic in the margarine. When soft and fragrant, toss in the broccoli and cauliflower along with the paprika and salt. Heat it all together and serve hot, though it will be tasty chilled as well.