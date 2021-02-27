The vegetarians have been complaining to me that my recipes are usually meat based, so this is a dish I often enjoy that should meet their expectations.

BC Mixed Up

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup cauliflower florets

1-2 teaspoons garlic, minced

1 tablespoon red onion, chopped

2 tablespoons margarine

1/2 teaspoon smoky paprika

Salt to taste

Steam (or boil) the broccoli and florets, but not too much; keep them crisp. In a sauce pan, soften the onion with the garlic in the margarine. When soft and fragrant, toss in the broccoli and cauliflower along with the paprika and salt. Heat it all together and serve hot, though it will be tasty chilled as well.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

