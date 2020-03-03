ST. JOSEPH — Two local students have earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the 2019 fall semester at the College of Saint Benedict.
Gwynevere Larson-McCluskey, daughter of Heather Stangler of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Joseph McCluskey of Northfield, Minnesota, is a junior psychology and pre-law double major at CSB.
Sara Wall, daughter of Bill and Jennifer Wall of Owatonna, Minnesota, is a junior psychology and French double major at CSB.
To be included in the dean's list, students must have a grade point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean's list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.