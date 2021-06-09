Applications for fall 2021 fellowships at Lead for Minnesota, a nonprofit that supports young people in reinvesting in hometown communities across the state, are being accepted now through June 15. The position commits fellows to a two-year paid fellowship as AmeriCorps members, serving closely with local government leaders and nonprofits to bring added capacity, as well as their skills and diverse perspectives, back to their small towns.
To see the names of Minnesota towns/locations looking to host fellows, their corresponding project scopes, as well as for more information and to apply, visit www.leadforminnesota.org.