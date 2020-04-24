Minnesota communities across the state, including Owatonna, have received funding to combat emerald ash borer and manage city-owned ash trees through two grants from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Collectively, 25 communities spanning from Bemidji to Winona will receive nearly $1 million for tree inventories, management plans, ash removal, and tree planting.
The grants enhance Minnesota’s effort against the invasive beetle that kills ash trees, helping cities build preparedness and coordinate response. “These funds will help front-line communities prepare for EAB,” said Emma Schultz, community forest project specialist with the DNR. “And in areas where the beetle is established, this funding is important to manage ash and diversify urban tree canopies.”
The city of Owatonna has received $50,000 in the first group of grants to assist in conducting tree inventories and removing and replacing ash. EAB has also been found in the city of Medford, and both Steele and Rice counties are under quarantine.
To date, EAB has been confirmed in 23 Minnesota counties. For more information, visit the DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us, or contact the DNR Community Forestry Grants Team at ucf.dnr@state.mn.us.