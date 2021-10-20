The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to make available $15,000 to assist students who are preparing for a technical career by attending non-four year programs at technical/community colleges. Applications for nontraditional scholarships are due October 25th. Scholarships would be used for spring semester 2021.
Eligibility requirements include that recipients have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years. You must also hold a GED or graduated from high school prior to or with the class of 2019. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $3,000 each.
Previous award recipients have pursued training in the following areas: accounting, business and office technology, agriculture services and management, carpentry/cabinet making, child development, civil engineering technician, construction electrician, cosmetology, culinary arts/chef, drafting, electronics, interior design and sales, jewelry and gemology, machining/tool and die, microcomputer support technician, radiology, paramedic/EMT, and sales and marketing.
”We are excited to be offering these scholarships. Currently, there is a lot of demand for skilled workers both in and out of Owatonna. Students graduating from these programs can earn good wages and not have a lot of debt when they enter the workforce at the time of their graduation. The Foundation has always recognized the contributions of these workers to our local industry and is proud to be supportive of their education.” said Laura Resler, Executive Director of the Foundation.
Applications must be submitted by October 25 and are available at the Foundation’s website at http://www.owatonnafoundation.org/ Grants/Scholarships. If you have questions, please contact our Scholarship Coordinator, Jill Holmes at 455-3059.