Tuesday, Dec. 14
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic• 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Blue Christmas worship service• 6-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Blue Christmas is a service of longing and hope, designed for anyone who may not feel like celebrating this season. During the holidays, grief, illness, aging, depression, loneliness, unemployment, and loss can be magnified. The Blue Christmas service acknowledges the pain, while offering hope and comfort for the broken-hearted. Worship will be In-Person and live streamed at: tlcowatonna.org/WorshipLive. Childcare available.
Walking The Grief Journey• 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Dec. 16
Grief and the Holiday• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Jim Heymans, licensed social worker, will present information on healthy coping skills while grieving during the holiday season. Please RSVP by December 15 to Melissa at 507-213-6573.
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities• 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
Friday, Dec. 17
Havana Lights drive thru Christmas light display• 5-10 p.m., Drive-thru Christmas light display is free & open to the public, however, a free will donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter, would be appreciated, go towards the efforts of Helping Paws of Southern MN. Other items accepted include new or gently used toys, treats or beds. (Make checks payable to Helping Paws of Southern MN). Donations are tax deductible. Open daily Nov. 25-Jan. 2, 2022; dusk — 10 p.m. From I-35 take exit #40A onto Hwy 14 & head East. Take Hwy 218 exit. At the stop sign turn left & head North on Cty Rd 48 (Bixby Rd). Drive 1 mile & turn right (East) onto Havana Rd (Cty Rd 171), drive 1/2 mile http://havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Good Night Gold Dust live• 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna.
Old Country Boys at Owatonna Eagles• 6-10 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna.
Rhino live• 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Rhino is a five member, high energy Twin Cities band playing an array of modern, alternative, 80’s, and current top 40 dance tunes, with twists of country and other surprises splashed in.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Dec. 20
Clinton Falls Township• 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.