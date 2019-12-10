Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Bitterly cold. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this morning. Becoming partly cloudy later. High around 5F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Clear to partly cloudy. Low around -10F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.